Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's (FCX.N) first-quarter profit fell 15 percent, lagging analyst expectations, as higher costs and lower realized copper prices outweighed stronger copper production.

Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter was $648 million, or 68 cents per share, compared with $764 million, or 80 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue fell slightly to $4.58 billion, from $4.61 billion in the first quarter of 2012.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 71 cents a share on revenue of $4.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Freeport said its copper sales rose 15 percent to 954 million pounds, up from 827 million pounds, while the realized copper price fell to $3.51 per pound from $3.82. Net cash costs per pound of copper were $1.57, up from $1.26.

Gold sales fell 26 percent to 214,000 ounces, down from 288,000 ounces in the first quarter of 2012, while the average realized gold price fell to $1,606 per ounce, from $1,694.

Capital expenditures in the quarter totaled $805 million. Excluding pending takeovers, Freeport expects to spend some $4.4 billion this year, including $2.6 billion on major projects and $1.8 billion in sustaining capital.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Maureen Bavdek)