Indian regulator says Dow, duPont deal likely to hurt competition
NEW DELHI India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N) has contacted potential buyers about selling its onshore oil wells in California, which could fetch as much as $5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
The Phoenix-based natural resources company, which owns mines and oil wells around the world, has been actively pursuing asset sales in order to reduce debt, which totals more than $20 billion.
Freeport is in the early stages of approaching prospective buyers, which could include other oil companies as well as private equity firms, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.
A representative for Freeport declined to comment.
(Reporting by Mike Stone and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Leslie Adler)
AMSTERDAM U.S. paint maker PPG Industries said on Wednesday that its takeover bid for Akzo Nobel would benefit shareholders and staff after its Dutch rival rejected its 22.7 billion euro ($24.5 billion) offer as too low and too risky.
BEIJING China's Sinopec will pay almost $1 billion for a 75 percent stake in Chevron Corp's South African assets and its subsidiary in Botswana to secure its first major refinery in Africa, the companies announced on Wednesday.