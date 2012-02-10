PARIS French presidential frontrunner Francois Hollande, the Socialist Party candidate, has declared "finance" his biggest foe and pledged to raise taxes on banks, big firms and the rich to help him wipe out the public deficit by 2017 if he wins power in May.

Following are the key proposals made by Hollande that would affect the banking sector.

SEPARATION OF BANKING ACTIVITIES

Hollande proposes the separation of "socially useful" banking activities from those deemed "speculative." It is not clear yet where he would draw the line but fellow Socialist Jerome Cahuzac has told the financial daily Les Echos that products that hedge companies' interest-rate or currency exposure are "necessary" while other "lucrative" products are too risky.

Analysts say such a ring-fencing would hurt French banks' business in equity derivatives and bring additional costs but the impact would depend entirely on how the separation is implemented.

TAX INCREASES

Banks would face a 15 percent increase in their tax rate, to an estimated 40 percent, from the current rate of 34 percent. Hollande also wants to introduce a tax on all financial transactions, which would potentially be broader in scope than a similar scheme backed by President Nicolas Sarkozy.

CURTAILING EXISTING OPERATIONS

Hollande wants to stop banks operating in tax havens and to stop them selling "toxic" products, though it is not clear what constitutes a "toxic" loan.

CURBS ON BONUSES

Hollande wants to better control compensation in the financial sector and to ban stock options, except for start-up companies.

HIGHER SAVINGS RATE

Hollande wants to raise the ceiling for regulated savings accounts and for the popular "Livret A" savings accounts to have an above-inflation payout rate that also takes into account economic growth.

TIGHTER REGULATION

Bank fees would be capped to limit the amount customers pay. Consumer credit would also face tighter regulation.

For a link to Hollande' program in French: francoishollande.fr/le-projet

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)