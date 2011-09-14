SINGAPORE French banks have scaled back activity in the Asian oil swaps market this week, mainly in crude, traders said on Wednesday.

Counterparties and trading partners of Societe Generale, Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas told Reuters they were "watching developments" after credit downgrades for two of the banks and a negative outlook for the third.

In the Asian over-the-counter crude swaps market, SocGen and Credit Agricole have reduced activity levels this week compared to last week, having been active in that market for much of this year, the sources, who declined to be named, said.

A spokeswoman for SocGen in Paris said: "We have said we will reduce certain lending activities. We have gone into some detail but at this stage we are not going into specifics." The other two banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The trade sources said BNP Paribas has been selling aggressively at lower price levels on less liquid back-of-the-curve months, suggesting it was liquidating positions.

"I think BNP is not taking positions but liquidating given their aggressive stance," a trading source said.

A second source, a derivatives trader at an investment bank, said: "Sometimes, they buy higher/sell lower than where I value, so they are quite aggressive in the price they trade at."

"My guess is they are clearing some of their positions," he said.

Liquidating positions may help the three banks preserve cash as their borrowing costs have ballooned.

None of the three French banks are in the top tier of investment banking in the global commodities markets. Their value at risk in commodities, a barometer of how much money a bank has at stake on any given day, is dwarfed by the big players including Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

On Wednesday, Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of SocGen and Credit Agricole. It downgraded the credit rating of Societe Generale by one notch because it no longer saw the bank getting additional "systemic support" over its peers, while Credit Agricole was downgraded due to continuing concerns about its Greek exposure.

The ratings agency left BNP Paribas on review for a ratings downgrade, saying the bank's profitability and capital base provides adequate cushion to support its Greek, Portuguese and Irish exposure.

Even though the French banks have cut exposure in crude swaps, they are still active in the middle distillates derivatives market, an Asia trader said.

"I don't see any evidence that they are backing away from the market," he said.

In addition, energy pricing agency Platts has put on hold a decision to allow Societe Generale to participate in its daily price assessment process for the U.S. Gulf Coast fuel oil swaps market due to concerns over the French lender's current financial health, sources familiar with the matter said.

Traders said counterparty risks in terms of exposure to the French banks was not an issue as most, if not all, their trades in the oil swap market, from crude to products, are cleared through an exchange, and have been since the financial crisis in 2008.

NO IMPACT ON TRADE FINANCE

Several trading sources said there have been no rejections of letters of credit (LCs) from French banks as collateral for payment for deals involving physical oil cargoes.

"It is just talk so far, no one has seen any outright rejection of their LCs so far," said a senior executive with an oil trading firm.

When asked whether the downgrade would have any impact on trade financing, Eric Saux, head of natural resources and energy at Societe Generale, said the bank was still very active.

He added that the range of financing provided for commodity trading remained the same as before the crisis in Europe.

"Financing is one of our key areas to develop in Asia," he said.

Societe Generale and BNP are key providers of financing for trading companies in the oil sector, and a ballooning of the spreads for their credit default swaps may push up financing costs, the sources said.

"Going forward, this will be a bumpy ride," the first source said. "Without credit, it will be hard to finance operations and liquidity could fall."

Still, global trading companies are likely to have diversified their financing sources to prevent risks, a lesson learnt from the previous crisis, traders said.

"I don't think any sane trading house CFO would rely completely on a couple of banks. They would definitely spread out amongst more banks," the trader said.

"And if they are smart, which I think they would be after the 2008 experience, they would probably have a sizeable line with the Singapore banks."

