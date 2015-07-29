FRANKFURT German healthcare group Fresenius SE (FREG.DE) on Wednesday lifted its full-year earnings target for the second time as its rivals in the U.S. generic infusion drug market struggled with longer-than-expected production outages.

Fresenius now expects adjusted group net income growth of 18-21 percent, excluding currency swings, driven by its generic infusion drugs and tube feeding equipment unit Kabi, which is also getting a boost from new product launches.

Previously, the company forecast adjusted net income growth of 13-16 percent.

The company also narrowed its 2015 sales target range, predicting currency adjusted growth of 8-10 percent, where it had previously seen 7-10 percent.

Kabi has for several years been able to step into the breach when rivals had to suspend production because of rebukes from U.S. healthcare regulators.

While hampering the U.S. healthcare system, such shortages in dozens of drugs have created windfall profits for the German company, which in 2008 entered the U.S. injectable generic drugs market with the takeover of APP Pharmaceuticals.

Second-quarter adjusted net income for the group, which also runs hospitals and kidney dialysis centers, jumped 35 percent to 350 million euros, beating the consensus estimate for 336 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) (FMEG.DE), Fresenius's separately listed subsidiary, on Wednesday revised lower its projections for 2016 sales growth to 7-10 percent, where it had previously seen 9-12 percent, because of delays at its so-called care coordination business.

FMC, which dominates the U.S. market for dialysis clinics, is branching out into a wider range of healthcare services related to dialysis, which it calls care coordination.

FMC reported a 3 percent gain in quarterly net profit to $241 million, short of the $256 million average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts, while revenue rose 9 percent to a better-than-expected $4.20 billion.

FMC confirmed its 2015 forecast for net income to stagnate or rise by up to 5 percent.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Atkins and Dan Grebler)