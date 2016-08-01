General view of Fresenius SE company headquarters in Bad Homburg near Frankfurt February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A view of healthcare group Fresenius SE's logo on the company's headquarters in Bad Homburg near Frankfurt, Germany February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BERLIN German healthcare group Fresenius SE (FREG.DE) raised its profit target for the year after reporting a 12 percent rise in adjusted net income for the second quarter bolstered by the launch of new generic intravenous drugs and rivals' supply shortages.

Fresenius, controlled by a charitable trust, late on Monday said it now expected 2016 net income to rise by between 11 and 14 percent in constant currency, compared with a previous forecast of between 8 and 12 percent.

It raised the outlook for drip infusion unit Kabi, saying it now expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at constant currency and organic sales to rise between 3 and 5 percent. It had previously predicted flat sales and earnings.

Kabi, which makes drip feed equipment and injectable drugs such as sedatives, anesthetics, chemotherapy, has achieved several years of surprise earnings growth partly because rivals had to suspend production due to rebukes from U.S. healthcare regulators.

For the second quarter, Fresenius reported group adjusted net income of 393 million euros ($439 million), topping the average estimate of 382 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) (FMEG.DE), the separately listed kidney dialysis provider controlled by Fresenius, confirmed it was targeting 15 to 20 percent growth in adjusted net income this year, helped by a higher reimbursement rate by U.S. state insurer Medicare.

FMC's second quarter net income rose 22 percent to $294 million, better than the $284 million average estimate in a Reuters poll.

"Despite unfavorable foreign currency developments and continuous cost pressure, we are confident we will achieve our full year guidance," FMC CEO Rice Powell said in a statement.

The company is benefiting from a switch to cheaper anemia treatment Mircera, provided by Roche ROG.VX, at the expense of Amgen's (AMGN.O) more expensive drug Epogen.

Fresenius and FMC were originally due to report second quarter results on Tuesday.

