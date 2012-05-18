FRANKFURT German healthcare group Fresenius (FREG.DE) said it will not raise its 22.50 euros per share offer for hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum (RHKG.DE), using blunt language in its offer document to shareholders who may be hoping for a better deal.

Fresenius last month unveiled a plan to buy Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($3.9 billion), which would make it by far the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.

"The bidder hereby declares bindingly and irrevocably that it will not raise the offer price," Fresenius said on Friday.

While Rhoen-Klinikum's founder and chairman Eugen Muench, who controls 12.45 percent of the group, supports the transaction, the group's management has said it would first have to assess the full offer before passing judgment.

Fresenius plans to merge Rhoen with its own hospital operator, Helios, to build scale and lift synergies of about 100 million euros.

While it said it could not yet assess whether there would be job cuts due to the merger, it said it was examining whether it could offer Rhoen-Klinikum's management new positions, either in the merged entity or within the Fresenius group.

The offer period, which started with publication of the offer document on Friday and runs through June 27, is contingent on shareholders representing more than 90 percent of stock accepting the offer, an unusually high threshold for Germany.

If the 90 percent threshold has been reached by June 27, there will be an additional offer period from July 3-16.

According to the offer document, Fresenius could still waive certain conditions of the takeover offer, though it did not say under which circumstances it could do so.

It also made it a condition of the offer that Rhoen-Klinikum pays out no more than 0.45 euro as a dividend for 2011.

Rhoen-Klinikum shares closed at 21.58 euros on Friday.

($1 = 0.7869 euro)

(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)