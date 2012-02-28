Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP.N) posted a surprise quarterly loss, as lower selling prices in Europe and higher fuel costs ate into its margins, and the fruit and vegetable distributor expects its European business to remain weak this year.

Fresh Del Monte shares, which have lost more than 10 percent of their value in the last 12 months, were down 7 percent at $23.21 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

"The business that surprised us was (its) other produce business," BB&T Capital Markets analyst Heather Jones said.

The other fresh produce segment -- which includes gold pineapple, melon and tomato as well as fruits and vegetables that are cut, prepared and packaged by the company -- saw sales slide 4 percent to $315.4 million in the quarter.

Gold pineapple prices fell 5 percent and those of tomatoes declined 6 percent. While prices of melon and non-tropical fruits such as grapes, apples, pears and peaches, rose, increases in unit costs were even higher in the quarter.

Sales in Europe, which made up about a quarter of total sales, fell 11 percent to $188 million.

Fresh Del Monte, which has now missed earnings estimates for five of the past eight quarters, saw sales of bananas, its biggest business, slip 3 percent in the period, hurt by lower selling prices in Europe.

The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $10.1 million, or 17 cents per share, compared with a year-ago loss of $9.6 million, or 16 cents per share.

Excluding certain items, Fresh Del Monte posted a loss of 15 cents per share, while analysts had expected a profit of 15 cents a share.

The company, which distributes its produce in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the countries formerly part of the Soviet Union, said net sales fell more than 4 percent to $780.8 million for the period. Analysts' had expected $837.3 million.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)