European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
OSLO Tanker firm DHT Holdings (DHT.N) unanimously rejected late on Sunday the proposed deal by rival Frontline (FRO.OL), controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen.
Last week Frontline made a non-binding offer to acquire all DHT's outstanding shares to create the largest private tanker firm in the world.
The "Frontline proposal is wholly inadequate and not in the best interests of DHT or its shareholders," DHT Chairman Erik Lind said in a statement.
"We believe that Frontline's proposal substantially undervalues our company and represents an opportunistic attempt to acquire DHT at a low point in the cycle."
Frontline, itself valued at $1.1 billion, proposed an all-share deal valuing the equity in DHT at around $475 million. DHT also has interest bearing debt of some $685 million. Frontline already owns 16 percent of DHT's shares.
"We could see Frontline raising its offer, but doubt that it will be a substantial raise as we struggle to see Frontline wanting to acquire DHT substantially above the latter's net asset value," Fearnleys said in a note to clients.
The DHT board said the Frontline proposal did not properly value DHT's contribution to a combined company and would result in an "unacceptable" dilution to DHT's shareholders.
"The execution of DHT's strategic plan will continue to drive significant and sustainable value for DHT shareholders," said DHT's Lind.
Shares in Frontline were up 0.54 percent at 0848 GMT. DH Holdings' closed at $4.91 on Friday.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.