OSLO Frontline (FRO.OL), the world's largest independent oil shipper, swung to a loss in the second quarter, hit by a global tanker glut the company said would last

through 2012.

The Oslo-listed company said it lost $1 million before interest and taxes, missing a Reuters poll forecast for a $4 million profit.

In the same quarter a year ago, Frontline posted profit before interest and tax (EBIT) of $118 million and earned $43 million in the first quarter of this year.

"The board expects the weak trend in the second quarter results to be extended into the third quarter," Frontline said in a statement.

It said its average time-charter breakeven rates for the rest of 2011 would be about $29,800 a day for very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and $24,800 for Suezmax tankers. Its average rates were lower than that in the second quarter, it said.

Earlier this month Frontline said it was pulling some crude carriers from the market as rates dip below the breakeven point and new tanker construction worldwide outpaces demand for oil transport.

Its share price closed on Thursday at 35.5 crowns, down from 182 crowns a year ago and scraping lows unseen since 2002.

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by David Cowell)