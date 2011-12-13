LONDON Smaller investment banks are hoping to earn more fees at the expense of larger rivals after Britain's financial watchdog called for independent advice on takeovers in its report into the near-collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L).

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said a lack of independent advice was partly to blame for Royal Bank of Scotland's disastrous purchase of parts of Dutch bank ABN Amro that helped bring RBS to the brink of collapse.

"I think the (FSA comments) are a further endorsement of the benefits of independent advisory firms," said Robert Leitao, head of UK investment banking at Rothschild, one of the larger remaining independent investment banks.

The FSA said in its report on the failure of RBS that regulated companies should face closer scrutiny of their takeover plans. Banks should need formal consent from the regulator for a deal, which could block hostile takeovers.

RBS's takeover of ABN alongside its partners Santander (SAN.MC) and Fortis notched up around 600 million pounds in investment bank advisory fees. About 83 percent of the fees paid by RBS were contingent on the deal completing.

"The investment banking advice available to the (RBS) board was largely remunerated on a success fee basis. While this was common practice at the time, it meant that, as the adviser had a substantial financial interest in the successful completion of the transaction, it is difficult to regard the adviser as independent," the FSA report said.

Matthew Greenburgh, the star banker who led the Merrill Lynch team advising RBS, pocketed as much as 11 million pounds for the work, according to reports at the time. Greenburgh has since left the bank.

Simon Wong, a partner at active investment manager Governance4Owners, said tougher checks on takeovers might inhibit overly ambitious bank bosses.

"Acquisitions may be pursued because of the CEO's empire-building aspirations," he said.

HELPFUL RECOMMENDATION

The FSA's recommendation could help independent investment banks win more assignments on larger deals, bankers at these firms said, potentially eroding the share of the overall fee pool paid to larger Wall Street rivals.

Independent firms have earned $2.4 billion in M&A fees this year, accounting for 26 percent of the European fee pool and slightly ahead of their 24 percent share at the 2007 M&A peak, according to statistics from Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting.

Independent investment banks including Lazard (LAZ.N), Rothschild, Moelis and technology specialist Qatalyst have had roles on some of Europe's biggest M&A deals this year.

Moelis will pocket around $8 million for advising brewer SABMiller SAB.L on the $10 billion purchase of Australia's Foster's Group FGL.AX, ThomsonReuters/Freeman estimated.

Qatalyst will get the lion's share of a $32-40 million fee pot as lead adviser to British software company Autonomy, recently acquired by Hewlett Packard (HPQ.N).

Independent investment banks can lack the backing of a big balance sheet to help fund deals but are more specialized firms that deal with fewer clients and offer a narrower product line than big rivals.

They say their advice is more independent because they are not trying to sell clients additional investment banking products like debt or equity financing.

"An integrated bank is more invested in a deal because they often have financing mandates alongside the M&A role. Could you imagine the M&A guy telling the high-yield guy to forget his financing fees because the deal did not make sense?" said a senior banker at an international independent firm.

A senior banker at an integrated investment bank countered that large Wall Street firms were capable of providing independent advice.

"The definition of independent depends on the transaction. We have plenty of pure M&A deals on our books. We are just as independent as a Lazard or a Rothschild on those," the banker said.

(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise. Editing by Jane Merriman)