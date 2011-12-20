FSI International Inc FSII.O forecast second-quarter sales above expectations helped by higher orders, sending its shares up 8 percent in after-market trade.

The microelectronics equipment maker forecast second-quarter sales of $30-$35 million, compared with analysts' expectations of $25.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the quarter ended November 26, net loss was $3 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with a loss of $2.5 million, or 6 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 22 percent to $13.3 million. Orders rose 48 percent to $22.9 million.

Analysts expected a loss of 6 cents a share on sales of $10.9 million.

The Minneapolis-based company's shares, which closed at $3 on Tuesday on Nasdaq, were trading at $3.25.

(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)