Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
Japan's Tokyo Electron Limited (8035.T) said it will acquire chip-equipment maker FSI International Inc FSII.O for $252.5 million in cash, to add a key technology to its chipmaking capabilities.
The deal, valued at $6.20 per share, represents a 53 percent premium to FSI's closing price of $4.04 on August 10. Trading in the shares was halted on Monday.
FSI, which provides cleaning and surface preparation equipment, will complement Tokyo Electron's offerings, the Japanese company said in a statement.
"Surface preparation has increasingly become a critical technology in semiconductor manufacturing, and Tokyo Electron Limited is focused on improving its market position," the company said.
Tokyo Electron said the deal which has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies will be financed with existing cash resources.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.