GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
WASHINGTON Feb 28 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has opened a new investigation on whether oil producers, refiners, traders and others have manipulated petroleum prices.
The FTC has opened similar investigations in the past when oil prices were high. In September, the FTC ended one investigation by concluding crude prices were the main factor behind high gasoline prices. (Reporting By Timothy Gardner)
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year