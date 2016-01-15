FRANKFURT Chinese bidders are circling FTE Automotive, a German clutch maker being readied for a sale or listing by U.S. buyout group Bain Capital, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Bain is pursuing a so-called dual track strategy but a sale is seen as the more likely outcome, the sources said on Friday.

Bain had asked Rothschild to sound out options for FTE including a sale or initial public offering (IPO), which could take place as early as mid-2016. The private equity group has also hired Goldman Sachs to help with the dual-track process.

Bain and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Germany's auto components suppliers have seen a wave of merger and acquisition deals over the last year as the industry's leaders seek to expand their product portfolios, driving up valuations.

In recent months in Germany, Mann + Hummel bought U.S. peer Affinia, and sources said last week that a Chinese group had bid roughly 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to buy plastics processing machinery maker KraussMaffei.

Bain bought FTE in 2013 for 400 million euros and is hoping to raise 650-750 million from a sale of the group, sources have said, while potential bidders may only offer 500-600 million.

According to a 2013 bond prospectus, FTE posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 71.4 million euros in the year ended March 31, 2013 on revenues of 434 million.

The company, which supplies groups such as Volkswagen, General Motors, Ford, PSA and Daimler, has since grown strongly, thanks partly to the acquisition of a unit of Scandinavian Brake Systems in 2014.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)