LONDON Low interest rates and overallocation to UK equities and short-dated corporate bonds nearly doubled combined pension deficits in FTSE 350 companies to 18.2 billion pounds ($28.70 billion) in 2014, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) said.

The rise in the deficits in defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes corresponded to a 3 percent fall in their funding level, GSAM said in a report on Tuesday.

The financing gap in UK company pensions can be a drag on company earnings and hinder merger activity, industry specialists say.

GSAM said it was more positive on the 2015 outlook for the schemes, given expectations for a rise in UK interest rates.

But it added that there was "a significant overweight to UK equities relative to the global market, exposing schemes to disappointment when, as in 2014, UK equities underperformed".

Consultants Hymans Robertson said last week that British private sector defined benefit pension scheme liabilities of 2 trillion pounds have outstripped Britain's GDP for the first time.

($1 = 0.6342 pounds)

