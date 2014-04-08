Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets, a joint venture between FTSE Group and TMX Group's (X.TO) information services division, said on Tuesday it had bought the indices business of MTS, which is majority owned by London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L).
MTS's indices business track the performance of the largest and most widely traded government issued securities in European bonds.
Under the agreement, MTS will initially hold a 3 percent stake in FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets. FTSE will retain a 72.7 percent stake in the venture and TMX will have a 24.2 percent stake.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.