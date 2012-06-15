FTS International, a U.S. oilfield services company formerly known as Frac Tech, said on Friday that it no longer planned an initial public offering any time soon because of the lack of market interest.

Apart from the tough outlook for all IPOs, FTS's sector has been weighed down by a flood of new supply in the U.S. market for pressure pumping, which is used in hydraulic fracturing to extract oil and gas from shale rock.

"Given existing market conditions, it seems unlikely FTS International will launch any IPO in the foreseeable future," Chief Executive Officer Marc Rowland said in an emailed statement. "We will continue to monitor industry and IPO market conditions. I am optimistic that conditions will ultimately improve for an IPO."

FTS ranks fourth in the United States by pressure pumping capacity after Halliburton Co (HAL.N), Schlumberger (SLB.N) and Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N).

Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings TEM.UL holds about 40 percent of FTS, while Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) owns a 30 percent stake.

(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)