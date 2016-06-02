TOKYO Fujifilm Holdings Corp's new chief operating officer said the Japanese technology company was still seeking mergers or acquisitions in areas such as regenerative medicine, after failing to buy the medical division of Toshiba Corp.

"There are various deals on the table, though I can't give details," Kenji Sukeno said in an interview on Thursday.

Fujifilm's healthcare division grew out of a major portfolio reshuffle over the past decade which has brought the firm record profit, at a time when the market for its once-mainstay photographic film shrank dramatically.

The company is now seeking further growth through purchases including businesses involved in regenerative medicine and pharmaceuticals, said Sukeno, who assumed his post on Wednesday.

Past deals include the 2008 purchase of Toyama Chemical Co, whose drug Avigan has been involved in the global fight against Ebola. In May last year, it bought Cellular Dynamics International Inc, a U.S. biotechnology firm that makes human-induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell lines and tissue cells.

But in March, Fujifilm was outbid for Toshiba Medical Systems by Canon Inc.

