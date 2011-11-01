Visitors look at the engine of a Subaru Outback car during the Shanghai Auto Show April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

TOKYO Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd (7270.T), the maker of Subaru cars, is still waiting for Beijing to approve its bid for a Chinese joint venture and any delay beyond this year would affect its mid-term goals, its president said on Tuesday.

Fuji Heavy, which aims to triple sales in China in five years, has applied for a joint venture to produce cars in the country with Chery Automobile, but speculation has swirled that Beijing may block its bid.

"There have been various media reports about this, but there is no change to our stance that China is an important part of our business and we are still trying to receive approval," President and Chief Operating Officer Yasuyuki Yoshinaga told a news conference.

"For now, we're okay, but if the approval doesn't come this year, it will affect our mid-term plan. I'm hoping we will get a response by then," Yoshinaga said, noting that Fuji Heavy had planned to start local production in 2013.

China is a big part of Fuji Heavy's expansion plans during a five-year growth plan through March 2016, with a goal of boosting sales to 180,000 vehicles annually by then in the world's biggest car market.

For that, the Japanese maker known for its boxer engine vehicles has said it needs to produce cars locally because China imposes a 25 percent tariff on imported vehicles.

Yoshinaga said Fuji Heavy has yet to hear anything from the Chinese government.

On Tuesday, Fuji Heavy reported a 67 percent drop in April-September operating profit to 18.76 billion yen ($240 million) hit by production disruptions after the March earthquake and tsunami, as well as a stronger yen.

It kept its operating profit forecast for the year to March 2012 unchanged at 30 billion yen ($385 million), saying it hoped to make up for a currency-related hit of nearly 20 billion yen during the second half with cost cuts and sales gains. It is assuming a dollar of 77 yen in the latter half, 6 yen weaker than the average in the same period last year.

Yoshinaga said Fuji Heavy would not be able to offset currency losses by shifting production out of Japan because its only overseas factory, in Indiana, is working at full capacity to build up razor-thin inventory in the United States.

Fuji Heavy shares extended losses after the results, losing 4.3 percent in late trade, worse than the 1.9 percent fall in Tokyo's transport sector subindex .ITEQP.T.

($1 = 77.975 Japanese Yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)