Unilever spurred into speedy value review by Kraft bid
LONDON Unilever sought to show shareholders it can go it alone on Wednesday after rejecting Kraft Heinz's $143 billion bid, with the promise of a swift, far-reaching review.
TOKYO Japanese electric wire and cable maker Fujikura Ltd (5803.T) said on Monday that it plans to buy U.S. telecom equipment firm Nistica Inc, as it looks to expand in optical equipment for high-speed networks.
It did not disclose the deal price or when it is expected to close.
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Tesla were down almost 1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the electric car maker's first quarterly report following its $2.6 billion acquisition of solar panel installer SolarCity.
SEOUL SK Hynix Inc will consider making a fresh bid for Toshiba Corp's flash memory chip business should the Japanese conglomerate offer more of it for sale, the chief executive of the South Korean chipmaker said on Thursday.