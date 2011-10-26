Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
TOKYO Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T), Japan's largest IT services vendor, said on Wednesday that disruption to hard-disk drive supply caused by floods in Thailand will have a large impact on its PC business in the October-December period, and it was hoping for a recovery in the following quarter.
The company said it would tap its own HDD inventory and those of suppliers including Seagate (STX.O) and Toshiba (6502.T) to ease the impact.
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.