TOKYO Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T), Japan's largest IT services vendor, said on Wednesday that disruption to hard-disk drive supply caused by floods in Thailand will have a large impact on its PC business in the October-December period, and it was hoping for a recovery in the following quarter.

The company said it would tap its own HDD inventory and those of suppliers including Seagate (STX.O) and Toshiba (6502.T) to ease the impact.

