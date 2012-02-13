NEW YORK Extremely low interest rates and an improved financial environment in the United States are encouraging educational institutions to refinance and take on debt.

As university endowments continue to refill their coffers after the credit crisis, school administrators are starting to consider borrowing money to maintain the premises and spend in their institutions.

Credit rating agencies have seen a sharp increase in rating requests from U.S. colleges and universities in the month of February as these institutions seek to take advantage of the near zero rates to borrow more debt or refinance existing ones.

That means increased supply of investment-grade-rated debt from colleges and universities, an asset that is favored by safety conscious investors.

"Just this year, we are seeing a doubling of ratings requested in February compared to January for ratings that want to enter the market, and that is because interest rates are low," said Edith Behr, Senior Credit Officer at Moody's. "About half of the requests are for new money."

Endowments of educational institutions have improved much since the 2008-2009 credit crisis. The 2011 fiscal year returned almost 20 percent by June 30, compared to 11.9 percent the previous year and a drop of 18.7 percent by fiscal 2009, according to a study recently published.

The mood in capital markets has improved since last summer when the United States credit rating got downgraded, and the sovereign debt crisis in Europe became dire. There is also a belief among market participants a bailout of Greece is near which will likely provide relief to the market.

The Fed in turn, which has kept its benchmark lending rate at virtually zero since December 2009, pledged in January to keep rates ultra-low until the end of 2014 in order to stimulate the U.S. economy.

The boost in returns for these institutions' endowments -- after an extreme drop during the 2008-2009 financial crisis -- encouraged an increase in debt to $189 million in fiscal year 2011, up from $181.5 million the previous year and $167.8 million during the crisis, according to the 2011 NACUBO-Commonfund Study of Endowments.

"Universities have very actively managed capital improvement programs, and many buildings need to be improved or renovated as part of their overall life cycle, that is also driving the debt decision," said Douglas J. Kilcommons, analyst at Fitch Ratings.

"The third factor is that interest rates are very attractive so many schools are locking in rates for 30 years, so it's an attractive issuance environment at the moment and schools are taking advantage of that," Kilcommons said.

Endowments provide an annual spending amount in the way of revenue for the schools to utilize for debt service. Of the several hundred educational institutions with investment grade ratings, none has defaulted on its debt, according to the agencies.

(Reporting By Manuela Badawy; Editing by Andrew Hay)