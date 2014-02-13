Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 percent on sale report
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
SAN FRANCISCO Jawbone, a maker of headsets and a fitness-tracker product, is in the process of raising $250 million in a deal that would value the company at $3.3 billion, a source familiar with the deal said on Thursday.
Rizvi Traverse Management, the New York private-equity fund known for its investments in microblog site Twitter and payments service Square, is leading the round, the source said.
San Francisco-based Jawbone last raised $90 million in debt plus $20 million in equity in September. Not including the latest round, investors have poured around $370 million into the business, known for its wireless speakers, headsets and its wristband fitness-tracker, Up.
A spokeswoman for Jawbone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Existing backers include Andreessen Horowitz; Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers; Khosla Ventures; and Sequoia Capital.
The news was first reported by the online news site Re/code.
AUSTIN, Texas The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.
LONDON A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.