LONDON European investors slashed equities and sharply raised cash holdings in August after concerns about global economic recession triggered explosive swings in global financial markets, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The survey of 17 Europe-based asset management firms outside Britain showed historically sharp asset allocation changes as fund managers sought to protect their portfolio during the month that saw world stocks post their biggest weekly loss since November 2008.

A typical balanced portfolio held 41.2 percent of equities in August, the lowest in at least a year and down from 47.0 percent in July. Participants have cut equities for six months out of eight this year.

The result was exaggerated by one firm removing stocks completely from its portfolio in what it said was a short-term measure to shield its assets from equity risk.

Bond holdings, including government and corporate debt, rose to 41.9 percent, its highest in at least a year, from 41 percent last month.

Cash holdings leapt to 10.4 percent from 6.8 percent in July, almost double December's levels.

The poll was taken between Aug 17 and 31, when concerns about the global economic slowdown and fears of the escalating euro made investors extremely risk-averse.

"The reduction of our equity position was a longer process that started already in July, we continued the reduction in August," said Steffen Selbach, head of fund-based asset management at Deka Bank.

"Due to the ongoing turbulences following the sovereign debt crisis and a negative outlook on the economy, we decided to reduce the equity portion to zero."

Deka's portfolio allocation allows equity holdings to fluctuate between 0 and 60 percent.

Within equity portfolios, respondents cut North American holdings to 35.1 percent from 36.4 percent while they also reduced euro zone holdings to 31.6 percent from 33.2.

Fund managers cut euro zone bond holdings to 68.8 percent from 72.0 percent while raising North American holdings to 15.6 percent from 12.1 percent.

Fund managers liked corporate bonds and disliked euro zone government bonds the most. They preferred consumer discretionary stocks within equities.

"Economic growth is slowing down with scant hopes of regaining strength any time soon, as governments in developed countries push for budget austerity," said Giordano Lombardo, Group chief investment officer at Pioneer Investments.

"Most of Europe feels the heat of the sovereign debt crisis ... we believe volatility will settle down somewhat, otherwise our asset allocation will cut risky assets."

(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)