NEW YORK U.S. money managers cut their exposure to equities in August as the prospect of a slowing economy overshadowed the allure of stocks despite a sell-off, a Reuters poll showed.

The average allocation in August of equity assets fell to 63.0 percent from 65.4 percent the previous month, according to a poll of 14 U.S.-based asset management firms that was conducted in the period August 17-30.

On a like-for-like basis of funds participating in both months' polls, the direction was the same.

The reduced weighting of equity assets in the money managers' portfolios came after Standard & Poor's downgraded U.S. government debt early in the month and after a rout in world stock markets over the ensuing weeks.

Fears that the United States could slip back into recession and the euro zone debt crisis also helped spur the equity sell-off, though a low forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 11.2 at month's end made stocks enticing.

"The markets are sorting through the risks from slowing economic growth and unresolved sovereign debt issues in the EU," said Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist at Ridgeworth Investments in Richmond, Virginia.

Despite a darkening economic outlook, "companies are continuing to perform at or above expectations for the most part and stock valuations are quite reasonable," he said.

"This suggests that the emotional sell-off in the equity markets in recent weeks is more of a buying opportunity," he added.

The benchmark S&P 500 index has fallen more than 6 percent in August, even after rising almost 4.7 percent from Thursday's close.

The asset management firms had higher bond allocation at 28.7 percent compared with 27.6 percent in July. Cash holdings fell to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent in July.

Slower growth and how to invest accordingly seemed foremost in investors' minds.

"The most material risks to current allocations are not new ones," said Douglas Gordon, investment strategist at Russell Investments in Takoma, Washington.

"However, the stakes seem to be raised given that these potential perturbations may occur amid weaker macroeconomic data in the United States and elsewhere," Gordon said.

Investors faced a historically low yield on the benchmark U.S. Treasury note, which slid to below 2 percent in August, a level last seen in 1950.

Recession fears sparked a safe-haven bid that, along with a statement from Federal Reserve policy makers that economic conditions would likely warrant "exceptionally low levels" for interest rates at least through mid-2013, drove yields down.

If the low yields on U.S. government debt persist and inflationary expectations build, it could induce corporations with large cash holdings to deploy that money, Gordon said.

The incredibly low yields on U.S. Treasuries -- the 10-year note historically has rarely slipped below 3 percent -- tells Keith Wirtz, chief investment officer at Fifth Third Asset Management in Cincinnati, that they won't stay there for long.

"I intend to go to my grave calling U.S. Treasuries the most overvalued (asset) class in the world," Wirtz said.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash and Bangalore Polling Unit. Editing by Leslie Adler and Stephen Nisbet)