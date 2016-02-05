Netflix shares head for new high after strong subscriber outlook
Netflix Inc made a bullish forecast for subscriber additions by mid-year, a positive sign for its push to expand around the world that sent its shares toward an all-time high.
NEW YORK Bridgewater Associates' Ray Dalio said in a statement late Friday that the Wall Street Journal's article about a dispute between him and his heir apparent, Greg Jensen, was overblown.
"The article is a sensationalistic mischaracterization of what is going on," Dalio said. "Greg and I have had lots of disputes over the last 20 years, and what's great is that we have a systematic process for working ourselves through them."
The Wall Street Journal had no immediate response.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
TOKYO U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday kicked off talks with Japan that the White House hopes will open doors for U.S. goods and attract infrastructure investment, putting Tokyo on notice that Washington wants results soon.