NEW YORK A handful of commodity hedge funds are thriving this month, displaying an uncommon ability to snatch profits from a patch of breathtaking volatility.

Fund managers such as Ospraie and Red Kite Metals have racked up gains, even as whipsaw trading and the early commodity slump of August deepened this year's woes for at least two big energy funds.

Fears that Europe may drown in debt and the United States may slip into a second recession caused markets to run amok. This month has seen the most volatile and high-volume trading since the 2008 financial crisis, with stocks and commodities falling and rising as much as 6 percent in a day. The price of U.S. crude fell as much as 20 percent in a week.

The volatility has wrong-footed hedge fund titans like John Paulson and Steve Cohen. Oil bulls like Phibro's Andrew Hall and BlueGold's Pierre Andurrand have also suffered.

A handful of funds have outperformed their rivals handily, however.

RED KITE LEADS; CLIVE, OSPRAIE MAKE GOOD

The $1 billion Red Kite Metals, founded by renowned copper traders Michael Farmer and David Lilley, is on track to be one of this year's biggest winners, having gained 18 percent in the first two weeks of this month as base metals prices crashed. Copper has slumped 10 percent so far this month.

Red Kite is up 25 percent for the year, according to a source at a fund-of-funds who asked not to be identified as the information was confidential. That would put it well above the average metals-focused fund, which was down 1.75 percent through July, according to Chicago-based hedge fund research.

Four years ago Red Kite lost nearly half its capital, caught the wrong way on bullish bets on aluminum and copper.

London-based Clive Capital, among the biggest commodity-focused hedge funds in the world with $4 billion, was hit hard by the abrupt collapse in oil prices in May and June, but appeared better prepared for this month's sudden downturn.

It was up 4.3 percent for August at the end of last week, helping prominent manager Chris Levett claw back some of the estimated $400 million he lost during a week's trade in May. Brent crude oil is down 7.8 percent for August.

The biggest recovery story may be Dwight Anderson's Ospraie, one of the oldest commodity-focused funds. Founded in 1999, it had steady growth of about 15 percent annually and assets grew to a peak of $9 billion. But the star trader was forced to close the flagship fund after taking sharp losses in 2008, just before the worst of the financial crisis.

He made a comeback in 2009, launching two new funds with $100 million -- one focused on commodity futures and derivatives and the other on listed companies. He has since raised about $2 billion firm-wide, sources said.

Now Ospraie, known to invest in a wide range of commodities from coffee to crude oil, is up 2.6 percent for the month through August 17, those with knowledge of its returns said. For the year, the fund is up 9.4 percent.

"They are either very nimble or trading on a very short timeline," said Sean McGillivray, vice-president and head of asset allocation at Great Pacific Wealth Management in Grants Pass, Oregon.

"We're operating in an environment where there are 4 to 5 percent daily moves in a market. Nobody wants to be heavily committed in one direction right now. You can't have a long-term view if your strategy is to win or make money every month," McGillivray said.

Other winners include Houston-based natural gas-focused funds Centaurus Advisors and Velite Capital, who have found ways to profit even as natural gas prices trade in a narrow two-year range, sinking slowly in recent months.

Centaurus, run by billionaire trader John Arnold, is up 4.2 percent year-to-date, virtually erasing its 2010 loss of around 4 percent, which was its first in 8 years. Velite is up more than 10 percent for the year.

OIL LEGENDS LOSE

Astenbeck, the main commodity hedge fund of Phibro oil trader Andrew Hall, was down almost 10 percent for the month through August 10, though positive for the year. The fund managed some $2.6 billion as of April from a total of more than $4 billion under all of Hall's funds, industry sources said.

BlueGold, a more than $1 billion U.K-based fund run by former Vitol trader Pierre Andurand who made his name by calling the 2008 price crash, lost some 4.8 percent in the first week of August, taking year-to-date losses to almost 20 percent, according to an investor source.

"I'd say what makes the difference between a winning trade and a losing one for a fund is the time horizon," said Adam Sarhan, founder of Sarhan Capital in New York.

"Everybody knows that oil is technically in a bear market now after losing some 35 percent from the year's high. But if the time horizon for your trade is 90 days and there's a price target you're waiting, then you cannot be so nimble and sell now."

