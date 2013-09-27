NEW YORK Long-term trend following funds are headed for a third straight year of losses unless the underlying commodity and financial markets they trade settle into a more predictable pattern, which does not seem likely given the Federal Reserve's mixed signals on the U.S. economic stimulus.

Many of the so-called Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs) were whipsawed in the first half by market gyrations over whether the Fed would cut its bond buying this year. Further volatility seems likely after the Fed said last week it needed more time to decide on the stimulus.

Some CTAs trading on shorter time horizons and focused on gold made money as bullion prices swung on speculation over the Fed. Other funds gained in the past two months by following a relatively steady rally in oil caused by Middle East tensions, and a run-up in cattle prices.

Details on the performance and asset size of several CTAs, and comments from their managers:

DOWN

-- Quantum Leap Capital, Sugar Land, Texas --

* Down 14 percent through August, according to data from funds-tracking portal IASG.

* Has about $20 million under management and trades 15 markets, including commodities.

* Comment from manager Juan Carlos Herrera

- "The essence of succeeding as a CTA is having the opportunity to enter and stay in a market. You really need continuous movements and in one direction. If only three or four of the markets you're in are doing that, then it's going to downsize your returns."

"We kept getting stopped out of our trades by mixed signals in July. We have very tight stops, tighter than most CTAs. We got chopped up on gold, soybeans and copper."

-- Abraham Trading, Canadian, Texas --

* Down 0.6 percent for the year through August, with about $234 million in assets, according to CTA database Altegris.

Comment from founder Salem Abraham

- "In the years CTAs really made money, markets moved 30 to 50 percent over 6 to 12 months. This year's moves are much smaller and too short."

UP

-- R.G. NIEDERHOFFER CAPITAL, New York --

* Flagship diversified CTA fund manages more than $500 million and commits about a quarter of trades to commodities.

* Up 11 percent year-to-date in the first turnaround since 2008 at the fund, which specializes in taking advantage of short-term market moves. This makes it one of the year's better-performing CTAs.

* Was long on roughly $100 million worth of gold at the start of the Sept 16-20 week, gaining from bullion's 4 percent rally on Sept 18 after the Fed said it was staying the course on its monthly bond-buying. By Sept 20, the fund had switched to a short position of $65 million on gold before bullion gave back a bulk of that week's rally. The switch preserved Niederhoffer's profits on its gold bet and highlighted the advantage of its short-term strategy.

Comment from founder Roy Niederhoffer

- "These are periods of high volatility, when great deals of emotion, fear and exuberance are driving markets. Short-term strategies that have been out of favor for quite some time are starting to work again, not just our's."

-- M6 Capital, Germantown, Tennessee --

* Up 7 percent through August by following a run-up in soybean prices, and manages nearly $50 million

Comment from manager Chris Myers

- "There is no lack of opportunity in agricultural markets in coming months. M6 Capital's analysis continues to point to these opportunities being in both bull and bear markets."

-- Campbell & Co, Baltimore, Maryland --

* Manages more than $3 billion

* Flagship fund rose nearly 10 percent through August, about 7 percent of that coming from commodities, particularly gold.

Comment from business development manager Tracy Wills-Zapata

- "I would certainly say that metals have been a strong contributor for us, both industrial and precious."

-- Novus Investments, San Ramon, California --

* Manages $120 million firm-wide

* Precious metals-focused trend following fund up 4 percent on the year. Gained more than 11 percent in August alone, erasing losses from earlier months.

Comment from managing director Don Davis

- "We're far from perfect, but we did catch the recent move up in gold."

(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)