Dollar recoups losses, shares lower as banks weigh
LONDON The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
The current leg of the bond market's rate rise is 80 percent over and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note cannot move above 2.35 percent by the end of the year, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said Friday on CNBC.
Gundlach, who oversees more than $106 billion in assets at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, said the Federal Reserve "absolutely" should raise interest rates in December, if they plan to ever move. "If the Fed doesn’t raise rates in December, they'll never raise rates again," he said.
KUALA LUMPUR Saudi Aramco's decision to shelve a plan to partner with Malaysia's state oil company threatens the country's ambitious plans for an oil and gas processing hub, which it may struggle to keep on course if it cannot find another foreign investor.
BERLIN German prosecutors have expanded an investigation into Volkswagen's emissions test-cheating scandal and said the carmaker's former chief executive may have known about the manipulation sooner than he has so far said publicly.