Amazon forecasts lower operating income, shares dip
Amazon.com Inc forecast a greater-than-expected dip in operating income for the current quarter, a sign of its dedication to building expensive new warehouses and creating video content.
Jeffrey Gundlach, the CEO of DoubleLine Capital, said Friday that Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's remarks that a rate hike would be appropriate in coming months "doesn't suggest" a hike in June.
Wall Street trimmed gains in early afternoon trading on Friday after Yellen said it would likely be appropriate to raise rates "in the coming months." But Gundlach said he still believes Yellen was more dovish in her comments Friday than her Fed colleagues.
Visa Inc , the world's largest payments network operator, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue due to higher payment volume growth and cross-border volumes, sending the company's shares up 3 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.