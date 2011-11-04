Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
(Reuters) In less than a year, the combined $375 million bet on Groupon Inc by three U.S. mutual fund companies has turned into a $1 billion-plus hit.
Fidelity Investments, T. Rowe Price and American funds owner Capital Group combined to invest $375 million in Groupon in December, only to see the value of that money more than triple after Groupon's stock market debut on Friday.
In December, the companies participated in a Series G round of funding for Groupon. Fidelity and T. Rowe Price each invested $100 million while Capital Group put in $175 million, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
All told, the three companies received a total of 11.87 million shares of Groupon's Series G preferred stock. On the eve of Groupon's initial public offering, each of those shares converted into four shares of the company's Class A common stock, regulatory filings show.
That gave the companies 47.48 million shares in Groupon. That stock was worth $1.24 billion after Groupon's shares on Friday closed at $26.11 in Nasdaq trading.
Boston-based Fidelity, known for its more than $1 trillion in assets under management, sprinkled its Groupon investment among various mutual funds. Its $70 billion-plus Contrafund, for example, held about 17 percent of Fidelity's Series G investment.
Groupon shares on Friday rose as high as $31.14, or 56 percent above the IPO price.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.