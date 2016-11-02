NEW YORK Guggenheim Investments had positive net flows in its seven fixed-income mutual funds, its suite of BulletShares indexed exchange-traded funds, and both of its actively managed fixed-income ETFs in October, to reach a firm record $20 billion in retail fixed-income assets, the firm said on Wednesday.

Overall, Guggenheim has had positive net flows in its fixed-income mutual funds for 34 of the last 35 months. Scott Minerd, its global chief investment officer, now oversees a firm record $154 billion in fixed-income assets.

Guggenheim's flagship Total Return Bond Fund, an intermediate-term fund that has outperformed 99 percent of its rivals over three years, according to Morningstar, took in $137 million in October, the firm said.

The $4 billion fund has year-to-date net inflows of $1.7 billion, and experienced net inflows for 34 consecutive months, Guggenheim added.

Meanwhile, the Guggenheim Floating Rate Strategies Fund, a $2.4 billion bank loan fund that has also outperformed 99 percent of its rivals over three years, took in $77 million in October, the firm said.

Guggenheim Limited Duration Fund, a short-term bond fund, experienced its 35th straight month of net inflows since its December 2013 inception. It has outperformed 98 percent of funds in its Morningstar category during that time.

Guggenheim's BulletShares suite of ETFs reached a record $7.6 billion in assets in October, and the Guggenheim Enhanced Short Duration ETF reached a record $928 million, after outperforming 99 percent of its rivals over three years.

