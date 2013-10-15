NEW YORK The Greenlight Capital funds, run by hedge fund manager David Einhorn, returned 4.3 percent in the third quarter of 2013, bringing the funds' year-to-date net return to 11.8 percent, according to a letter to investors seen by Reuters.

The firm added to its short bet against Green Mountain Coffee Roasters GMCR.O, the letter released Tuesday said. Green Mountain shares were down 4.8 percent at $65.63 in afternoon trading Tuesday.

The letter said that "virtually every long position" that the firm had was profitable in the third quarter, and that it added a "medium-sized long position" in Osram Licht AG (OSRn.DE).

