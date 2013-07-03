NEW YORK Money market fund assets decreased by $1.46 billion to $2.575 trillion in the week ended July 2, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $2.36 billion to $2.313 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $903.90 million to $262.38 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds held steady at 0.01 percent for a seventh straight week. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was also unchanged for a ninth consecutive week at 0.01 percent.