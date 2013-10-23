NEW YORK U.S. money market fund assets increased by $34.64 billion to $2.640 trillion in the week ended Oct 22, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $35.90 billion to $2.377 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $1.26 billion to $263.66 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds held steady at 0.01 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was also unchanged at 0.01 percent.