NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. money market fund assets increased by $1.87 billion to $2.587 trillion in the week ended June 24, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $2.56 billion to $2.332 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $696.90 million to $255.56 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds held steady at 0.01 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was also unchanged at 0.01 percent.