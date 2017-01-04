Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
NEW YORK U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $20.96 billion to $2.677 trillion in the week ended Jan 3, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $20.11 billion to $2.547 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $851.30 million to $130.27 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds increased to 0.24 percent from 0.23 percent the week before. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was 0.27 percent, up from 0.25 percent the previous week.
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.