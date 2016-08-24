NEW YORK, - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $16.08 billion to $2.710 trillion in the week ended Aug 23, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $27.72 billion to $2.551 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $11.64 billion to $159.33 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds remained at 0.11 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal rose to 0.10 percent from 0.09 percent the week before.