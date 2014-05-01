The headquarters of investment firm PIMCO is shown in this photo taken in Newport Beach, California January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

NEW YORK The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, rose 0.74 percent in April, trailing 68 percent of its peers according to preliminary data from Morningstar.

The net asset value of the Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, an actively managed ETF designed to mimic the strategy of the flagship mutual fund, rose 0.73 percent last month, trailing 70 percent of its peers.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, a competitor to the Pimco Total Return Fund, rose 0.69 percent in April, trailing 75 percent of its peers, the preliminary data from Morningstar showed.

