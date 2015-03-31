Traders work at their screens in front of the German share price index DAX board at the stock exchange in Frankfurt January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

TOKYO Japanese fund managers kept overall allocations of stocks and bonds largely unchanged in their model portfolios in March but continued to buy more euro zone shares, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

A survey of seven Japan-based fund managers, conducted between March 17 and 24, found respondents on average wanted to allocate 44.1 percent of their funds to equities, down slightly from 44.6 percent in the February survey.

Their raised their holdings of euro zone equities to 18.6 percent, from 17 percent in February and 8.8 percent in January.

Such demand underscores recent liquidity flows, enhanced by easy monetary policies from central banks such as the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan, finding their way into equities.

Boosted by ECB's quantitative easing, Germany's DAX .GDAXI hit new record highs and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 scaled an eight-year peak this month.

Equity allocations for the United States and Canada were cut to 24.6 percent from 33 percent, reflecting concerns earlier in the month about the economic impact of a potential interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Those for Japan were increased to 39.8 percent from 38.2 percent but were still significantly lower than the 59.9 percent allocated at the start of the year. Japan's Nikkei .N225 reached a 15-year high earlier in March before stalling towards the end of the month.

"Expectations towards buying from public pension funds and strong corporate earnings are likely to shore up domestic stocks. But we may see some adjustments with stocks looking rich following their steep climb," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life.

The survey showed respondents slightly reduced their global bond holdings to 50.3 percent from 51.0 percent in February.

Their allocation has remained above 50 percent for seven months in a row but has come down from a 1-1/2-year high of 52.7 percent in December as sovereign debt yields have been pushed to record lows by widespread monetary easing.

Fund managers upped their weightings in Japanese bonds to 37.5 percent from 35.0 percent in February. Their allocation had stood at 46.4 percent in January before volatility began impacting the JGB market.

