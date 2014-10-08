Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
SAN FRANCISCO OpenView Venture Partners said it had raised a $250 million (155.61 million pound) fund, its fourth, amid a strong environment for venture fundraising.
The firm focuses on enterprise software, and has backed businesses such as AtTask, a Utah-based work-management company; and Mashery, a San Francisco-based company bought by Intel Corp last year that helps build applications.
Founded in Boston in 2006, OpenView last raised $200 million in 2012.
Last week, consulting firm Pitchbook said 73 funds raised a total of $9 billion globally last quarter, compared with 66 funds that raised $5.6 billion a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.