LONDON Global investors ramped up holdings of euro zone bonds and raised Japanese equity allocations in October on expectations of further bond-buying and stimulus from the ECB and the Bank of Japan, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The survey of 50 fund managers and chief investment officers in the United States, Europe, Britain, Japan and China was conducted between Oct. 19 and 28.

In this period European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi signalled that the bank was prepared to expand its bond-buying programme. The ECB has been buying 60 billion euros worth of assets every month since March.

The expectations of further stimulus encouraged asset managers to load up on euro zone debt, pushing holdings to 27.3 percent from 24.5 percent in September.

They also raised overall equity allocations to 48.4 percent from 46.9 percent in September. Global stock markets performed strongly in October, up 8 percent, their largest monthly gain in four years.

Within their global equity portfolios, managers increased their exposure to Japanese stocks to 19.6 percent, the highest level in nine months.

"The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are likely to exploit further quantitative easing which in turn is likely to see bond yields fall and equity markets rise," said Peter Lowman, chief investment officer at Investment Quorum, a UK-based wealth manager.

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday, but trimmed its price and growth forecasts and many investors expect it to deliver more easing.

The Nikkei stock index is up 9.7 percent in October, its best monthly gain in two years.

"Many structural reforms remain outstanding, but management focus on return on equity and a planned corporation tax cut are helpful," said Thomas Dickson, an investment analyst at Standard Life Investments. "The Bank of Japan is taking action to reach the inflation target."

Several managers expressed a preference for European and Japanese equities over U.S. equities, where valuations were starting to look stretched.

Within global equity portfolios, North American holdings have swollen to 38.5 percent from 37.1 percent in September, with the S&P 500 up almost 9 percent in October.

European stocks also performed well, up 8.6 percent in October, on course for their biggest monthly rise in more than six years.

Dickson said corporate competitiveness was improving in Europe and earnings should receive a lift from further euro depreciation, an improvement in domestic demand and lower energy costs.

WAITING FOR THE FED

Managers remained pre-occupied with the timing of the first rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve since 2006, with some concerned that the Fed could delay too long and then have to raise rates more than expected.

The poll was conducted before the Fed's October meeting at which it appeared to leave the door open for a rate increase in December.

"We still think they will hike in December 2015," said Nadege Dufosse, head of asset allocation at Candriam. "It is harder to guess what the impact on markets would be. Visibility is lower than before."

Fund managers cut their overall bond holdings to 36.4 percent in October, from 37.7 percent. Cash holdings remained chunky at 6.3 percent, trimmed slightly from 6.4 percent in September.

Managers remained wary of emerging markets, citing volatility in China and collapsing commodity prices, even though emerging equities are on track for gains of over 7 percent for October, their best month since April.

Allocations to Asian stocks, excluding Japan, slipped to 5.6 percent in global equity portfolios, the lowest since April 2015, whilst Asia ex-Japan bond holdings were cut to 2.6 percent, from 2.9 percent in September.

"We haven't yet seen a catalyst for our view that the Chinese economy will stabilise and react to the monetary and fiscal stimulus provided by authorities," said Boris Willems, a strategist at UBS Global Asset Management.

"China therefore remains at the top of our list of global economic developments to monitor."

Donatella Principe, head of institutional business at Schroders Italia Sim, said they maintained a negative view on emerging markets, although there were signs prices were bottoming out.

"We continue to express our negative view on EM U.S. dollar bonds ... avoiding the biggest issuers like Turkey, Russia and Brazil, but have partly taken profit after the recent spread widening," she said.

(Additional reporting by Hari Kishan in Bangalore; Editing by Toby Chopra)