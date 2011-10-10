As U.S. consumers look to save rather than spend, utility stocks and specialty real estate investment trusts (REITs) are in favor at Neuberger Berman's Equity Income Fund.

"Most people aren't going to change their electric or gas company very often, so the business is very steady. They often pay very attractive dividends," said Richard Levine, who has been with Neuberger Berman for more than 20 years and co-manages the fund, rated 5-star by MorningStar, with Sandy Pomeroy and Tony Gleason.

"They (utility stocks) are considered slow growth. They may not go up as much when the market's strong, but usually they wouldn't go down as much when the market's weak," he said, adding that utilities were probably the best performing sector this year.

Utility stocks, which account for up to a fifth of the fund's portfolio, include CenterPoint Energy Inc, Exelon Corp, TECO Energy, New Jersey Resources Corp and Northeast Utilities.

The S&P 500 Multi-Utilities Industry index is up around 6 percent this year to Friday's close, outperforming the broader S&P 500's near 6 percent decline.

Levine has also invested in specialty REITs such as Digital Realty Trust Inc, and in timber REITs -- companies that own trees and forests rather than buildings -- like Rayonier Inc, a forest products company structured as a REIT.

The Dow Jones U.S. Specialty REITs Index is down more than 6 percent this year, while the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Investment Trusts Index is down 10 percent.

Although the U.S. housing market remains subdued and not a big source of demand for timber, logs are shipped to China where the economy is growing and timber is used for making houses and furniture, Levine said.

In the United States, REITs pay 90 percent of earnings to investors, but they do not pay corporate taxes.

LIKES UPS

The fund, which has around $1.5 billion under management, also likes companies such as United Parcel Service, the largest package delivery company.

UPS, with a global business, should benefit even if the U.S. market remains shaky, said Levine, adding the company's global supply chain business has the opportunity to grow in the next five years.

UPS, which handles goods equivalent to about 6 percent of U.S. GDP in its trucks and planes, and is seen as a barometer of the economy, is on track for record results this year despite a bumpy economy and sluggish growth expectations.

CenterPoint, Philip Morris International Inc, BlackRock Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, CenturyLink Inc and Spectra Energy Corp are among the fund's top holdings.

The Equity Income Fund is down by around 2.2 percent so far this year, beating the S&P 500's decline.

BlackRock, the world's largest money manager by assets, makes up about 2 percent of the fund's portfolio.

"They don't take balance sheet risks, they don't have any loans that they might have to write off ... it's very well managed, pays an attractive dividend," Levine said.

He is cautious on companies that cater to U.S. consumers such as Wal-Mart Stores and Procter & Gamble Co, and is underweight big financial companies, especially banks like J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo & Co.

