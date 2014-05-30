Albertsons held preliminary merger talks with Sprouts: Bloomberg
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON Forest Laboratories Inc, which itself is in the process of being acquired, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
Forest, in the process of being bought by Actavis Plc, had said on April 28 that it would buy Furiex for up to $1.46 billion, adding a promising treatment for irritable bowel syndrome to its gastrointestinal drugs portfolio.
The deal was on a list of approved transactions that the FTC releases several times a week.
Forest said it expected Furiex's lead drug, eluxadoline, to be "very complementary" to its own bowel drug, Linzess. Eluxadoline is being developed to treat diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome and was found to significantly alleviate symptoms of the disease in two large late-stage trials.
Shares in Forest Labs were up about 0.2 percent in late-morning U.S. trading, with Furiex up about 0.8 percent.
MUMBAI Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular agreed on Monday to merge their Indian operations in a $23 billion deal, creating the country's biggest telecoms business after the entry of a new rival sparked a brutal price war.
Lubrizol Corp, the specialty chemicals unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc , said on Monday it plans to take majority control of its Indian joint venture with state-run Indian Oil Corp , boosting its stake to 74 percent from 50 percent.