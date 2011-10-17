TOKYO Japan's Furukawa Electric Co (5801.T) said on Monday it plans to announce details of its acquisition of a superconductor materials maker at 0630 GMT.

Furukawa Electric, a maker of electric wires and cables that competes with Sumitomo Electric Industries (5802.T) and Fujikura Ltd (5803.T), has been focusing on superconducting power cables for more efficient power transmission in transformers, power storage devices and electrical generators, for use in power plants and smart grids.

A Furukawa Electric spokeswoman declined to give further details on the deal.

Shares in Furukawa Electric were up 2.4 percent, against a 2.1 percent rise in Tokyo's electric machinery subindex .IELEC.T.

