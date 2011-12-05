Fushi Copperweld Inc FSIN.O rejected a go-private offer by its chief executive that valued the Chinese wire maker at $353.4 million, sending its shares down 6 percent in pre-market trade on Monday.

A special committee formed by Fushi failed to accept the offer by the Friday deadline and, therefore, the offer was terminated, CEO Li Fu said in a filing with U.S. regulators.

Last month, Fu, along with private equity firm Abax Global Capital, reduced the offer to $9.25 per share from the initial $11.50 offer made in November 2010.

Fushi, however, has offered to provide Li Fu and his affiliates with additional financial information, the CEO said.

Fushi's stock closed at $7.46 on Friday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)