WASHINGTON The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday ordered Forex Capital Markets, its parent FXCM Holdings LLC and founding partners Dror Niv and William Ahdout to pay $7 million to settle charges it defrauded retail foreign exchange customers.

The CFTC said in a statement that "between Sept. 4, 2009 though at least 2014, FXCM engaged in false and misleading solicitations of FXCM’s retail customers by concealing its relationship with its most important market maker and by misrepresenting that its 'No Dealing Desk' platform had no conflicts of interest with its customers."

Niv, FXCM's chief executive officer, and Ahdout, its managing director, are also barred from future CFTC registration and acting for those who are registered for the agency, it said.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Writing by Eric Walsh)