Energy drags on Wall St. as oil falls further; airlines slide
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast.
SYDNEY Developed nations among the Group of 20 need to put their fiscal house in order and lessen the need for central banks to support their economies with monetary policy, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Financial Affairs said on Friday.
Ali Babacan made the comments at a conference in Sydney ahead of a weekend meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.
Turkey's central bank stunned investors by hiking rates by some 500 basis points at an emergency meeting on January 28, initially sending the lira sharply higher from record lows and helping short-circuit a vicious cycle of selling in emerging markets.
The central bank told economists this week it expects average funding costs to hover at around 10 percent for the foreseeable future, signaling it has no plans to hike interest rates further in the short term.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
TOKYO The dollar was on tenterhooks in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors waited anxiously to see what clues the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon reveal on its monetary policy outlook.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs banker James Donovan as deputy Treasury secretary, the White House said on Tuesday, adding another alumnus of the Wall Street investment bank to his administration.