Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
CAIRNS Australia U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso that Japan must remain committed to all "three arrows" of its economic revival plan to sustain healthy domestic growth, a Treasury official said on Friday.
Lew, speaking with Aso on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers meeting in the Australian city of Cairns, reaffirmed that strong, sustainable domestic growth was beneficial for both of their countries, the official said on the condition of anonymity.
"Secretary Lew emphasized the need for Japan to remain committed to calibrating all three arrows of Japan’s economic policy to sustain a healthy rate of domestic demand growth," the official said.
Earlier on Friday, Lew told reporters that more work was needed to achieve faster and more balanced economic growth and to boost demand in what he called "surplus" countries, highlighting the euro zone and Japan.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's goal of reflating Japan's long-morobund economy hinges on a three-pronged plan for massive monetary easing, higher spending and reform, but gloomy economic data suggest it is not succeeding as hoped. The only short-term contingency plans appear to be further central bank stimulus or delaying a second rise in the sales tax set for October 2015.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Leika Kihara; Editing by Richard Borsuk & Kim Coghill)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.